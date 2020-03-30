NAKHON PATHOM — Police on Monday said a 5-year-old girl in Nakhon Pathom province was murdered yesterday by the same woman convicted of knife attacks that wounded four schoolgirls 14 years ago.

The latest victim was stabbed in her abdomen with a paring knife in front of a food stall in Nakhon Chai Si district, and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said the attacker, Jitrlada Tantiwanitchasuk, 51, has a history of mental illness and is now under custody.

She turned herself to the police before being sent to a psychiatric ward last night.

“Investigators will go to the hospital to see whether she is in a condition for charges to be filed against her,” Col. Kissana said. “If not, we will seek the court’s approval to admit her to a mental health institution before we can question her and file charges against her.”

A file photo of Jitrlada Tantiwanitchasuk.

Salee Uanmin, the shop’s owner and the victim’s grandmother, said Jitrlada came to her shop and ordered six boxes of food. She then heard her granddaughter screaming while she was preparing the order. The girl nearly fell from her bed inside the shop, with her abdomen bleeding.

“I believe it must be Jitrlada because there’s no one else at the moment,” Salee said. “I have been selling food here for more than 30 years and I’m renting out the land from Jitrlada’s mother. I know her well, but I couldn’t believe that she would attack the girl because she appeared to be normal in recent days.”

The victim died at the hospital.

Jitrlada was previously arrested in September 2005 after she went into Saint Joseph’s Convent School in Bangkok and stabbed four students there. She pled guilty to attempted murder and served four years in prison. She was also admitted to Galya Rajanagarindra Institute upon the completion of her sentence.

Hospital director Sarutbandhu Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhaya said Jitrlada was discharged from the hospital on March 17 after she showed improvement in her treatment.