Gov’t Delays Schools Reopening to July Amid Pandemic

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Thai cabinet on Tuesday decided to re-open schools from July 1 instead of May 16, to avoid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the number of daily COVID-19 infections increased since February, the Thai government as recommended by the Ministry of Education, ordered the closure of all local and international schools and universities in Thailand from March 18 to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Soon after the announcement of the closures of all academic institutions, bars, cinemas and entertainment centers followed suit.

The Thai New Year holiday from April 13 to April 15 has also postponed indefinitely.

Since the closure of schools went into effect, the Ministry of Education has encouraged schools to maximize on online learning platforms.

The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality, tallying at 2,258 of COVID-19 cases in all.