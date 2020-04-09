BANGKOK — A hospital in Bangkok reported on Wednesday that eight medical workers there have been infected with the coronavirus.

Lt. Gen. Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, said 61 members of the medical personnel are also under quarantine. “In every battle there are losses,” Rianthong wrote on Facebook, calling his medical staff “warriors.”

We will continue the fight against COVID-19 in good spirits,” Rianthong said, adding that his private hospital has 1,500 staff that can still tend to patients, and the situation is under control.

According to the health ministry’s daily COVID-19 situation briefing on Thursday, 80 of the 2,423 number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand are medical staff. Most of the infections among medical workers were reportedly caused by working in hospitals and labs.