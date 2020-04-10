1 New Virus Death Reported; Daily Infections Fall to 50

BANGKOK — Health officials on Friday announced one additional death and 50 new infected due to the coronavirus.

A 43-year-old Thai woman died from COVID-19 while 50 more people were infected, bringing the total death toll to 33 and confirmed cases to 2,473, according to the daily press conference by Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The woman was a vendor who had the autoimmune disease lupus, Taweesin said. She was admitted Monday to a hospital in Chachoengsao.

Of the 50 newly-infected, 27 from contact with previously confirmed cases, 11 of which are in Bangkok and seven in Yala province. The rest include Thais who have come back from overseas.

A total of 33 Thais returning from the Netherlands and Singapore on Friday will be put into state quarantine. Taweesin said impending flights include flights returning Thais from Russia and international students from the United States.

“Everyone is very comfortable right now in nice hotels with soft, white beds,” Taweesin said, describing the Bangkok state quarantine.

A total of 1,013 people have recovered from COVID-19. A total of 1,152 people were arrested for breaking curfew Thursday night, while 94 were caught partying.

Bangkok is banning sales of alcohol starting Friday to April 20 in order to discourage social gatherings, which triggered panic-buying of booze Thursday.

Taweesin said security officers may take action if they receive complaints of individuals gathering for an alcohol-fueled party.

“Please don’t drink a lot. It doesn’t help at all,” Taweesin said. “Excessive noise during this emergency decree can result in police action. We’re still seeing people gathering at little shops and bars to drink. When you go drink together, you could be a disease transmitter when you go home to your grandparents.”

Taweesin also said that the Ministry of Education decreed that the opening of the new school term will be pushed back from mid-May to July 1 for public and private schools. Private international schools can open at their discretion.

Related stories:

2 Men Die from COVID-19, 54 New Cases Reported in Thailand