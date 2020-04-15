2 More Died of Coronavirus; Gov’t Says Fewer Outdoor Infections

BANGKOK — Two people have died from the coronavirus in Thailand, raising the total death toll up to 43, the government’s response center to the epidemic said Wednesday.

A 63-year-old food vendor in Chiang Mai and a 60-year-old man in Ayutthaya who attended a religious ceremony in Indonesia were the latest victims to die from the virus, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said.

He said the food vendor had diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension prior to the infection. The patient also reportedly shared close contact with a family member who previously tested positive for the virus.

The center also reported 30 new cases of infection, putting the overall number at 2,643. Of the 30 new patients, 19 were those who were close to COVID-19 patients, while another group of three patients were either infected from overseas or working in a crowded environment, Taweesin added.

The spokesman also compared the nature of the new cases between March and April, saying there were more people infected outside of their houses last month. He attributed the shift to travel restrictions brought about by the government’s curfew and emergency decree measures.

At the same time, he said 23 percent of the new patients reported in April were infected within their houses, a threefold increase from 8 percent in March.

The spokesman urged members of the public to wear face masks and practice social distance measures when staying at home.