BANGKOK — Ban on sales of alcoholic beverages remain in effect until further notice, the government said Thursday.

A nationwide ban on alcohol sales, which is supposed to expire today, will last until the government decides otherwise, interior affairs ministry perm-sec Chatchai Promlert said.

“Liquor is one of the factors that lead to the risk of infection,” Chatchai said. “It involves gathering of people, so as the prime minister has stated earlier, we will continue the ban until the government announces new measures on this matter.”

He also refuted the rumors that there will be a “grace period” for buying alcohol between May 1 to 2. Those two days are now covered under the renewed ban.

The ban on alcohol sales were initially enacted differently by individual provincial governors, but government officials today said the authorities in each provinces must act in accordance with the central government’s guidelines.