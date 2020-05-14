Industry Ministry to Partner With UN to Cut CO2 Emission

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Industry on Wednesday revealed that the Thai Cabinet had already rubber stamped a multibillion-baht project with the United Nations to tackle Thailand’s increasing air pollution problems.

The Department of Industrial Works under the Ministry of Industry will be tasked to work with the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in a five-year program to cut emissions of industrial greenhouse gas.

The project will apply principles of mutual benefit by using environmentally friendly chemical products or by-products from certain industries to benefit other industries or nearby communities, the ministry explained in a press release statement.

The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and other harmful chemicals, from industrial and urban communities.

The project is backed by funding of 8.966 million U.S. dollars from the World Environment Fund, with Thai government agencies and participating businesses contributing a further 120 million U.S. dollars to finance the program.

The project has a duration of five years, from 2020 to 2024. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1.3 million tons of carbon dioxide and long-lasting pollutants by 620 tons, said the press release.