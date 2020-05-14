Thai Instant Noodle Exports Soar Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday reported that exports of instant noodles soared in the first quarter of this year, especially in Southeast Asia during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The pandemic has led people to stay home and thus buy dry instant noodles that could be stored for a long period,” said Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Trade Negotiations.

Instant noodles were among the products that met present demand because their preparation was quick, their prices were low, their flavors were rich and they were generally available, she said.

Auramon said Thailand’s instant noodle exports grew by 11 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with export value amounting to 57.8 million U.S. dollars.

Southeast Asia was the biggest market taking up to 54.8 percent of all the exports.

Cambodia was the biggest market for Thai instant noodles in Southeast Asian market, consuming half of the exports to the region, followed by Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Last year Thailand was the third biggest exporter of processed noodles following China and South Korea, according to Auramon.