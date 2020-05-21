3 New Infections Found, Gov’t Urges Wider Use of Tracing Site

BANGKOK — Thailand reported three new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 3,037 since the outbreak began.

A 72-year-old man in Bangkok, a 42-year-old German man, and a 25-year-old woman were identified as the new patients by Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, who also called upon the public to comply with the government’s tracking measure when entering shops.

Taweesin said the 72-year-old man, who had diabetes and lung cancer prior to the infection, is suspected to have caught the virus after visiting a barber.

The 42-year-old man was asymptomatic, but tested positive for the virus after he visited his relatives in Chaiyaphum. The 25-year-old woman returning from the Philippines was found while she was placed under state quarantine, Taweesin added.

“Today’s figures are the result of the first phase of business reopening,” Taweesin said. “What we are doing today will be seen in the next 14 days, so don’t let your guard down.”

He also urged members of the public to cooperate with the government’s Thai Chana virus tracing system, which he said the information gathered will be strictly used for the interest of public safety.

“It can’t track your financial information,” Taweesin said. “The data will be stored at the Department of Disease Control and deleted after 60 days. Please cooperate with us. Look at today’s case as an example, if the barber shop is registered with the Thai Chana, health officials can find you quickly at little expense.”

As of Thursday, 84 infected patients are being treated at hospital, while 2,897 patients have recovered.