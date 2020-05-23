Gov’t: 3rd Phase of Lockdown Relaxation Takes Effect on June 1

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Friday announced that the third phase of lockdown relaxation will take effect nationwide on June 1.

“Health officials including government leaders and business sectors will discuss the pros and cons in the coming days,” said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin. “Then a decision on the third phase will be taken on May 29, and would be enforced on the first day of June.”

The CCSA spokesman said that the third phase meeting will discuss the types of businesses allowed to reopen.

“Those businesses that will not be allowed to reopen include high-risk ones such as night clubs, or any businesses that relate to physical contact,” said Taweesin.

Phase one and two lockdown relaxations included businesses such as malls, supermarkets, retail and convenience stores, banks, salons, beauty clinics, parks, pharmacies and government organizations.

Businesses that are yet to be determined to reopen are those like zoos, amusement and water parks, game centers, gathering halls, exhibition centers, amulet markets, spas, massage parlors, tattoo shops and boxing camps.

Thailand’s COVID-19 cases have been on a downward trajectory for weeks.

Despite the low number of cases, the Thai government on Friday decided to extend the state of emergency for another month.

As of Friday’s COVID-19 daily report, there were zero new case, zero death.

Total COVID-19 cases now stand at 3,037, while 2,910 have recovered and 71 patients remain at hospitals. Death toll remains at 56.