1 New Imported Virus Case Found, Phase 3 Reopening Begins

BANGKOK — The government announced on Monday that only new case of coronavirus infection was discovered in the past 24 hours.

The latest case was identified as a 43-year-old Thai woman who had returned from Russia on May 20 and went into state quarantine. Phase 3 of business reopening also took off on Monday, with more shops opened and traveling across provinces permitted.

The woman initially tested negative for the coronavirus on May 24, but tested positive on Sunday, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said Monday.

She brings the total infected in Thailand to 3,082. Meanwhile, two people recovered, bringing the recovery total to 2,965. No new deaths were reported, and currently 60 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

A health worker in protective clothing, right, demonstrates how to extract a saliva sample during a sample collection drive at a post office rooftop in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Shoppers walk through a disinfectant mist as they enter the Siam Paragon, an upmarket shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Wearing face shield, mask and gloves, an employee cleans a face mask vending machine at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Barbers divided by a plastic partitions cut hair in a small shop in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)