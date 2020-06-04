Prayut Appeals for Patience Over Further Lockdown Easing

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday appealed to the public not to pressure the government to hasten the fourth phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions, and not to expect a quick cure to COVID-19 pandemic as Thailand is still in the midst of researching an effective vaccine.

“It has to be done step by step,” Prayut said.

The third phase of lockdown relaxation took effect on June 1.

Speaking to the media after his visit to the Grand Palace on Wednesday, Prayut said that with the public continuing to abide by the guidelines of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, and with a flattening of COVID-19 curve, the government will then determine the date of the fourth phase of relaxations.

“The government has eased lockdown restrictions on many activities to allow the economy to start recovering but if we let loose of ourselves and converge without adhering to social distancing, we will see a second wave of infections,” Prayut added.

The fourth phase of lockdown relaxation will include resumption of pubs, concerts, boxing stadiums and venues that require convergence of large gatherings.

Thailand on Wednesday reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative cases to 3,084.