7 More Airports Reopen for Domestic Travels in Pandemic

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on its website that it has granted seven more domestic airports to resume flight operations, effective from Saturday.

The seven domestic airports include Tak, Trad, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Pai, Phetchabun and Sukhothai.

“The CAAT has greenlighted the seven airports to resume domestic flights for now, as according to the Thai government’s relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures,” said CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop, “All airports are not allowed commercial inbound flights yet (flights from overseas).”

The Emergency Decree banning inbound flights are still effective until the end of June.

However, the ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

The Thai government has yet to announce when international flights will resume, however, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he cannot control the COVID-19 situation beyond the borders of Thailand.

“Let’s ensure amongst ourselves to continue wearing face masks, wash hands regularly and practice social distancing,” said Prayut, “the more we can adjust to the new normal way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, the more easing on lockdown restrictions.”

Prayut said earlier that the ban on inbound flights must be maintained as Thailand cannot afford a second wave of infections from COVID-19 imports.

Thailand on Saturday reported two additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the total to 3,104 cases.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said on Saturday that since late May, most new infections were of Thai returnees from overseas.