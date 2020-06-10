Survey Says 90% of Thais Keeps Active Guard Against COVID

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — A joint health survey has shown that the general Thai public have shown significant improvement in maintaining hygiene during the present COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey on 25,623 people was conducted on May 22-28, right after the relaxation of business and activity lockdowns, in which more than 90 percent of the respondents expressed importance in protecting themselves from contracting the virus.

The survey was conducted by the International Health Policy Program of the Public Health Ministry, the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Regional Office, the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, the National Health Security Office and the National Statistical Office of Thailand.

Health-conscious behavioral percentages among respondents rose from 87.2 percent during May 15 and 21 to 91.5 percent for the use of face masks, from 79.8 percent to 83.2 percent for hand wash with soap or alcohol gel, from 79.7 percent to 82.7 percent for eating hot food and using personal serving spoons, from 58.7 percent to 65.2 percent for 2-meter social distancing, among others, said the survey released on Monday.

The Ministry of Public Health factored in the high percentage of health conscious people from the Thai government’s aggressive campaigns in the dangers and possible fatalities of the COVID-19 infections.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Thai media and television images have shown graphic images of how pneumonia is developed in lungs infected with COVID-19, thus leading to deaths.

Thai media have also been reporting expansively on grieving families who have experienced loved ones who died from COVID-19 infections.