Prayut Releases Motto for 2020 National No Booze Day

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday celebrated the National Alcohol Abstention Day nearly a month early by unveiling a motto for the occasion.

“Alcohol leads to less thinking, and less safety,” was the motto given by Prayut.

The National Alcohol Abstention falls on July 6, which is also the beginning of the three-month Buddhist Lent.

During the Lent, some Buddhists who normally drink alcohol would abstain from drinking for the whole duration of the traditional monsoon retreat. Buddhist Lent ends on Oct. 1.

The move came as Thailand renewed its crackdown on images of booze posted on social media, which is banned under Article 32 of the Alcohol Control Act.

Under the law, those posting images of alcohol or “inducing” others to drink could face a fine between 50,000 to 500,000 baht.