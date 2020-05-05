BANGKOK — Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday threatened to renew a ban on alcohol sales if sellers and buyers cannot observe social distancing measures.

The threat followed a viral video showing a chaotic scramble to buy crates of Leo at a supermarket in Bangkok on Sunday, the same day the weeks-long alcohol ban expired. There are also reports of people breaking curfew or gathering to drink with friends.

Wissanu said the government’s option is to either close down a particular booze seller, or impose a general booze ban.

The situation is being monitored on a daily basis, the deputy premier said.

Governors are also empowered to ban booze sales, and five provinces continue to impose the ban: Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Phitsanulok, Buriram and Nakhon Phanom.

The ban in those provinces is expected to expire by May 15.