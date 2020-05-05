Social Distancing Derailed by Rush Hour BTS Breakdown

BANGKOK — Dozens of commuters were left stranded on skytrain carriages on Tuesday morning during hours-long system failure.

Severe delays were caused by signal failure at National Stadium and Siam stations, BTS operators said on social media.

The disruption lasted from 5am to 8.40am, just as Bangkokians were headed for work.

Photos on social media show passengers pressed together in crowded carriages during the breakdown, rendering the government’s call for social distancing pointless for many netizens.

