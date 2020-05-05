Virus Shutdowns Ease in Bangkok, But Face Masks Stay On (Photos)

BANGKOK — Before praying and offering incense at the tourist-popular Erawan Shrine, visitors must have their temperatures taken – and the gilded Thai dancers strap on their face shields.

The shrine is pinning its hopes on a resurgence of visitors after two months of silence; Sunday was the first day that a number of venues were allowed to open.

They include markets, restaurants and food vendors outside of shopping malls, supermarkets, grocery stores, sport complexes, public parks, beauty salons, and pet shops.

Here are some photos of parks and markets in Bangkok that have been filled with people since the lockdown eased. Sunday was also the first day that the alcohol sale ban in Bangkok was lifted, although the 10pm to 4am curfew remains.

People exercising in Lumpini Park on Tuesday morning. All visitors must wear masks before entering and have their temperature checked. All group exercises, such as tai chi, are prohibited.

Visitors to Prachaniwet Sports Center exercise on May 3, 2020 while practicing social distancing. The venue had been closed since the pandemic broke out in Thailand is currently open only from 6am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm.

Still gotta have that lotto: a woman buys lottery tickets at Thanommit Market in Bang Khen while wearing a face mask on May 4, 2020.

People buying alcohol by the crate near Prachaniwet Market on May 3, 2020, the day the alcohol ban is lifted.

Shoppers crowd Makro’s Ram Intra branch to buy crates of alcohol on May 3, 2020.

Shoppers crowd Minburi Market on May 3, 2020, the day open-air markets are allowed to open in Bangkok.

Visitors stand behind plastic tarps at Thanommit Market while buying food.

A vendor in Liab Duan Ram Intra on May 3, 2020 prepares to fire up the grill – with plenty of sanitizing gel on hand.

