BANGKOK — The government on Friday permits alcoholic beverages to be sold, but only in takeaway settings.

According to the order published in the Royal Government Gazette, consuming alcohol in restaurants and other establishments will still be banned. The measure comes into effect on May 3.

Booze sales have been banned throughout Thailand for much of April. The government said the restriction is necessary to deter large gatherings.

