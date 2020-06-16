Rare Crab Species Found at Maya Bay After 2 Years of Shutdown

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Monday published pictures of a rare species of crab found at Thailand’s South at Maya Bay, which belonged to the Phi Phi Archipelago.

The department said the 10-centimeter wide crabs, named Pu Kai, emerged at the shores of Maya Bay after its shutdown for nearly two years under the ecological recovery program.

The hairy legged crabs were seen feeding on morning glory planted on the beach by park rangers.

Maya Bay has been closed since July 1, 2018, in order to stop overcrowding and restore the environment.

The reappearance of Pu Kai brought excitement to the conservationist as it indicates rehabilitated marine ecology.

The department said Maya Bay will remain closed until middle of 2021.

Maya Bay is just 250 metres long and 15 meter wide. Its popularity soared after the release 19 years ago of Hollywood flick The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as some scenes were filmed there. This resulted in 5,000 tourists turning up there a day at the peak of its fame.

