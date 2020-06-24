We Are Open! Pandemic Limited Int’l Arrivals Start Today

BANGKOK — The government policy on allowing a limited group of foreign travellers to enter Thailand during the coronavirus pandemic is now in effect, officials said Wednesday.

Beginning today, foreign businesspeople who registered for a self-funded isolation package at luxury hotels, known officially as “Alternative State Quarantine,” are permitted to fly into the country, according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The so-called alternative quarantine – available to those with deep pockets – comes with perks such as upgraded accommodation and private doctor consultations. A two-week stay is ranging from 32,000 to 125,000 baht, according to a government online post.

Taweesin did not say whether anyone has taken the opportunity and entered Thailand today.

The current phase of border reopening is strictly limited to business trips. Skilled workers, expats with Thai families, students, and teachers are expected to be covered in the next phase, which may take place as soon as July 1.

Taweesin said the limited arrival policy is not part of the “travel bubble” agreement, which will allow tourism exchanges with countries where the coronavirus threat appears to be under control.

The plan is still under discussion and not yet finalized.

Taweesin also said the government may soon allow nightclubs to reopen amid the pandemic, with a variety of restrictions imposed. Singing and dancing will be discouraged, and no “cheer beer” girls will be allowed under the current proposal, he said.

