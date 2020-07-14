Rayongers Queue up for Virus Test, Gov. Removed Over SNAFU

RAYONG — Dozens of Rayong residents lined up to take a swab test for the coronavirus on Tuesday amid growing concerns over a possible second wave of domestic outbreak.

Three mobile testing units were dispatched to Laem Thong Department Store in Rayong City, a venue visited by an Egyptian airman who later tested positive for the virus and his colleague last week. More than 25 people queued up to take a free test this morning. Officials said anyone who believes they are at risk should drop by for a test.

“We want to offer the service to those who are likely to contact the group,” Anek Mungaomklang, chief of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, said. “But everyone is welcomed.”

The case of the Egyptian airman allowed to leave his quarantine for the shopping mall sparked anxiety and outrage from the public. The pilot was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday.

Part of the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel, where the infected airman and his group stayed from July 9 to 11, was shut down for investigation. Up to 11 schools in the province were also closed down.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the government virus task force, said officials will notify 394 people who logged their visits to Laem Thong Department Store on July 10 with Thai Chana platform and advise them to take a coronavirus test.

The Cabinet on Tuesday also transferred Rayong governor Surasak Charoensirichot to Nakhon Pathom province in the wake of the foul up.