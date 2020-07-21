Life Coach ‘Sean’ Turned Himself In Over Fraud Cases

BANGKOK — A popular social media influencer accused of embezzling donation money turned himself in at a police station on Tuesday, ending two weeks of radio silence.

Sean Buranahiran answered his summons to the Pak Kret Police Station on Tuesday morning. The self-described life coach stands accused of pocketing donation funds raised to fight wildfires in the north, an allegation that surfaced after he voiced support for a scandal-ridden Deputy Prime Minister.

It took Sean two weeks to show up to the investigators. He said he needed time to prepare his evidence.

“I have prepared documents to clarify that I have always done good to society wholeheartedly,” Sean said. “It takes some time to gather all the documents.”

Sean had previously said that a total of 875,741 baht was raised from his fans to help combat the northern bushfire back in March.

But netizens raised a red flag when Sean later said 254,516 baht of the fund was spent on production of promotional contents, which was not declared when the fundraising was open.

Legal activist Ronnarong Kaewpetch filed a complaint against the influencer on June 30. Sean then said in a video statement that a total of 1,338,644 baht was transferred to his bank account, and blamed his haste for the error.

Pak Kret police superintendent Pongjak Preechakarunpong said Sean denied all the charges. Investigators are currently questioning him as of press time, he added.

The controversy broke out after Sean appeared to endorse Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan – who faced multiple corruption allegations himself – in a video that soon drew the scorn of anti-government netizens.

