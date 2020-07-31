Cops Say Cocaine Found in ‘Boss Red Bull’ Was for Dental Treatment

BANGKOK — Police insisted a trace of cocaine found in a billionaire accused of crashing his Ferrari into a policeman eight years ago was part of his dental treatment, a claim disputed on Friday by the national dentist guild.

Dental Council president Pojjanart Poomprakorbsri told the media the use of cocaine in dental operations was abolished a century ago. Police said the drug was administered to Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya by a dentist just before the fatal crash in 2012, but declined to identify the person by name.

“It’s still difficult for us to launch an investigation since police have not disclosed who [Vorayuth’s] dentist was,” Pojjanart said. “We’re willing to give information to the police if requested.”

He added, “Cocaine was used to induce anesthesia in dental treatments in the past, but it has adverse effects on blood pressure.”

In the latest attempt that sought to exonerate Vorayuth from his charges, the police on Thursday said investigators decided not to press drug charges against the heir to the Red Bull empire because the residue of cocaine found in Vorayuth’s bloodstream was for medical purposes.

House Committee on Police Affairs spokesman Natchanon Srikokuea said the investigators failed to give sufficient evidence backing their claim. He urged the police to quickly clarify the matter to the public.

Vorayuth was accused of killing a policeman in a 2012 hit-and-run incident, but his case never made it to the court. Since the crash, Vorayuth has been traveling the world and openly mingling with his friends and family, according to a report by The Associated Press.

His family has also donated a sum of 300 million baht to the police and government in recent years, media reports said, though the authorities insist the charity did not influence the investigation into Vorayuth.