Bus Stop Collapses in Front of CentralWorld, Injuring 4

BANGKOK — At least four people were injured Friday when a bus stop in front of the CentralWorld shopping mall fell down on commuters waiting for a bus.

Media reports say seven people were under the bus stop at the time, four of which were wounded, including one who suffered head injuries.

“The bus stop fell over, and people crawled out from under it,” a lottery vendor who witnessed the incident said.

A reporter at the scene said the broken metal beams of the bus stop were covered in rust.

Pathum Wan police said that the bus stop is under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, who has yet to make any formal comment on the matter.