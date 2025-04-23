Bangkok Sees Fewer Road Accidents Over Songkran as Safety Drive Continues

(April 18, 2025) — Deputy Governor champions “slow down – helmet on” campaign and city-wide review of accident blackspots.

Bangkok witnessed a decrease in road accidents during the Songkran festival this year, prompting the Deputy Governor, Assoc. Prof. Tavida Kamolvej, to push forward with the “don’t speed – wear a helmet” road safety campaign.

She also announced a review of accident-prone areas across the city to improve road safety throughout the year.

Advertisement

Speaking at a meeting of the Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre, convened to assess safety measures during the Songkran period (April 11-17, 2025), Deputy Governor Tavida highlighted that tourist numbers celebrating in Bangkok were down compared to last year, with just over three million recorded via CCTV and checkpoints, against over five million in 2024.

Encouragingly, the average number of accidents, injuries, and fatalities also saw a significant drop, aligning with the national trend.

Of the 19 deaths recorded in the capital, ten involved motorcyclists, with six of those not wearing helmets. Worryingly, the number of fatalities at the scene of accidents was higher than those in hospital, suggesting that excessive speed was a major contributing factor in the severity of incidents.

There were no reports of accidents caused by slippery road surfaces, indicating that driver behaviour is likely the primary concern. Furthermore, Bangkok authorities are to examine frequently used pedestrian crossing points that are not designated zebra crossings to determine if improvements are necessary.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, thanked all personnel involved in the intensive efforts to ensure public road safety during the seven-day festival period.

While the focused Songkran safety operation has concluded, he urged all regions and departments to maintain their commitment to road safety. This includes analysing lessons learned from the Songkran period, examining data thoroughly, and developing strategies and measures tailored to local conditions.

He stressed the importance of integrated work to proactively reduce risks related to drivers, vehicles, roads, and the environment. Key areas for focus include advising, warning, and deterring high-risk behaviours, particularly speeding and not wearing safety gear, alongside consistent and strict enforcement of traffic laws throughout the year. Special attention will be given to motorcyclists, who are disproportionately involved in accidents. Public awareness campaigns promoting safe road use will also continue to foster a lasting road safety culture in Thai society.

Advertisement

Data for the seven-day Songkran period (April 11-17,2025) in Bangkok revealed a total of 20 accidents, with six people injured and 19 fatalities (16 men and three women).

#BMA #Bangkok #Songkran2025 #SongkranFestival #สงกรานต์