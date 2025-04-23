BMA, Tohoku University Discuss Disaster Response Guidelines

(April 17, 2025) – Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, welcomed Prof. Shinichi Kuriyama, Director of the International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IRIDeS) at Tohoku University, along with Senator Ratchaneekorn Thongthip and their team, for a discussion on Thursday.

The meeting addressed the impact of the recent earthquake in Thailand and explored the use of data in assessing structural damage to buildings. Discussions also focused on collaborative strategies to enhance preparedness and response to natural disasters.

The session, held at the Nopparat Room in Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), was attended by executives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other relevant officials.

Tohoku University’s IRIDeS was founded in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck eastern Japan in 2011.

Since its establishment, the institute has become a hub of expertise, committed to advancing disaster science and supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts in affected areas. It aims to position itself as a global leader in disaster research and resilience planning.

