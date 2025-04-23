Bangkok Bids Farewell to Water Fights as Hundreds of Thousands Revel in Songkran Festivities

(April 16, 2025)— Water War Ends, Over 725,000 Thai and Foreign Tourists Throng Khao San and Silom; Bangkok Prepares Area Restoration and Lessons Learned for Next Year.

Mr.Narong Ruangsri, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in his capacity as the daily incident commander, chaired the meeting of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Incident Command Center during the Songkran Festival B.E. 2568 (Songkran EOC 2025) to monitor the situation during the festival in Bangkok at the Suthat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon District.

On this occasion, Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong thanked all agencies for their cooperation in monitoring problems and resolving public grievances during the Songkran Festival of 2025 in various areas throughout Bangkok.

This was to ensure the event was orderly, and that the public and tourists were safe. He also followed up on the progress of various operations according to the instructions given before, during, and after the Songkran Festival.

Furthermore, he asked all agencies to prepare for the orderly return of the areas, especially the 17 key areas where events were held, and to continue monitoring the smooth running of Songkran events today (April 16th) in some areas where celebrations are still ongoing, such as Icon Siam, RCA, and Siam Paragon.

In addition, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA requested that lessons learned from this year’s Songkran event be documented, including problems and obstacles encountered, solutions implemented, and various suggestions.

This is to ensure that management is more aligned and efficient in the coming year. He also instructed the EOC to establish a framework for operations in various aspects to be forwarded to all district offices for their review, such as traffic, sanitation of canal water, noise pollution, etc., to serve as guidelines for better situation management in the following year.

For the number of Songkran participants in the Silom Road area from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM over three days (April 12th – 14th, 2025), the total was 265,667 people. In the Khao San Road area from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight) over four days (April 12th – 15th, 2025), the total was 459,737 people. The total number of participants in both areas was 725,404 people.

Regarding accident statistics during the Songkran Festival 2025, between April 11th and 15th, 2025, there were a total of 16 accidents, with a cumulative total of 4 injuries and 15 deaths (13 males and 2 females).

#กทม #สงกรานต์68 #BMA #Bangkok #Thailand #SongkranFestival #Songkran2025