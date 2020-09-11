Threat to Charge Extra for ‘Eating Too Much’ at Buffet Goes Viral

By
Khaosod English
-
Nutmethee Tankitwuttikul talks to the press Sept. 10, 2020, left. Right: Shabu Shabu Nang Nai Rama 3 Branch / Facebook

BANGKOK — A threat by an all-you-can-eat shabu shabu shop to charge a customer extra for eating “too much” meat and shrimp led to a complaint filed at a state agency.

The customer, Nutmethee Tankitwuttikul, told reporters on Thursday that the Office of the Consumer Protection Board is reviewing the complaint he filed. Nutmethee said the Rama 9 Road Soi 43 branch of the franchise Shabu Shabu Nang Nai tried to increase his bill from 200 baht to 549 baht. 

“I don’t think a buffet should stare at which customers eat a lot and try to get more money from them,” Nutmethee said. “Will you refund some money for customers who eat only a little bit?” 

Nutmethee said he was a regular who dined at the branch several times a month. 

In his latest visit on that fateful day, Nutmethee said he was eating six plates of meat, two of shrimp, glass noodles, a plate of mushrooms, and an egg when the unnamed owner approached him.

“I asked her for another plate of mushrooms. She said that I cannot just order meat and shrimp, because I need to order more vegetables,” he said. “When I asked why, she raised her voice and said I was running her out of business and wasn’t making profit off of my order.”

After the encounter, Nutmethee unliked the shop’s now-deleted Facebook page and gave a negative review, which soon became viral: “Bad experience. I’ve never had a buffet threaten to charge me more money for eating. They said I ate so much they didn’t make any profit. If you have this kind of thinking, just close up shop.”

The restaurant responded with a threat of legal action. 

“Eating a buffet means eating various dishes, not just meat and shrimp. That’s not shabu shabu, that’s just eating boiled pork and shrimp. Why don’t you open a business and get a customer like you, who always eats for unlimited periods of time, eating six to 12 12-inch plates of meat? How is that fair to us as a business owner? I’ll use the law against you since you posted defaming us.” 

Nutmethee said the response prompted him to file a complaint to the consumer protection agency. He has not been contacted by the shop owner since. 

“As consumers, if we don’t protect our rights , it will create a bad standard among businesses,” he said. “I don’t think you should talk about profit and losses with customers, and have a better policy of replying on social media.”

Nutmethee pledged to never eat at the Rama 9 Road Soi 43 branch again. 

The franchise owner also distanced himself from the restaurant’s action.

“We have no policy of charging people more if they eat a lot,” Shabu Nang Nai founder Wanlerd Puangpayom, 72, told reporters. “Because if we do, we would have to decrease the price for people who eat only a little so that it would be fair. If they eat a lot, we have no right, and should not try to charge more.”

Wanlerd added that he would welcome Nutmethee to eat to his heart’s content at the restaurant he managed. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR