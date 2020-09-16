Deadline for Investigations on Red Bull Heir’s Hit-and-Run Set

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday reiterated that authorities, allegedly involved in mishandling of the high-profile hit-and-run case of a Red Bull family member, have only seven days to hand in their updated investigation reports.

Wissanu also said that state agencies involved in the investigations also have seven days to report back to him.

The state agencies include the Office of the Attorney-General, the Royal Thai Police, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Department of Special Investigation and the Lawyers Council of Thailand.

The Red Bull family member Vorayuth Yoovidhya was driving his Ferrari when it hit and killed a junior police officer eight years ago.

Charges against the Red Bull scion were dropped earlier this year, sparking outrage among Thai public members and allegations of corruption and mishandling of several Thai authorities of “letting wealthy families off the legal hook.”

Thailand’s Institute for Judicial Reform has urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to temporarily relieve duties of all police officers involved in helping Vorayuth escape legal prosecution.

The institute called on the Attorney General to suspend a prosecutor from active duty, who was heard speaking in an audio clip with a group of police officers, allegedly pressuring a forensics expert, to change the estimate of the Ferrari’s speed, from 177kph to under 80kph, in order to avoid a charge of reckless driving causing death to a junior police officer.

The institute said that the temporary suspension of police officers would help restore public confidence.

In a statement issued on Monday, the institute suggested that the prime minister should form a disciplinary panel to recommend action against the police officers, public prosecutors, a former member of the now defunct National Legislative Assembly, a lawyer and a university professor, who collaborated in the attempt to help Vorayuth evade prosecution.