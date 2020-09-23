Heavy Afternoon Rain Drowns Cars, Disrupts Traffic

BANGKOK — Ankle-deep flood waters overran many parts of Bangkok as a monsoon struck the rush hour traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports said much of Ratchawithi, Ratchadaphisek, Prachasongkroh, Rama VI, and Ramkhamhaeng Roads were flooded, adding the woes to already congested traffic. The City Hall reported the heaviest rainfall in Din Daeng district, where it received 99.5 millimeters of rain.

In other parts of the country, heavy thunderstorms were also reported in areas such as Chonburi’s Sattahip district and Udon Thani city.

The Meteorological Department forecasted that a monsoon trough, or what happens when winds in the northern and southern hemispheres converge along a line, would move across the country’s northern, northeastern, and central regions, resulting in more precipitation in those areas.

Traffic along Phahonyothin Road near BTS Ari station.

Flooded sidewalk in Town In Town neighborhood in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

Traffic along Rama I Road near Ratchaprasong Intersection.

Lat Phrao Road inundated with flood waters.