Heavy Snow Leaves More Than 130 Injured in Tokyo

TOKYO – Over 130 people were taken to hospital in Tokyo through Tuesday after many slipped and fell due to heavy snowfall in eastern Japan, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

The injured were aged 4 to 92 and none were in a life-threatening condition, it said. In neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, more than 30 sustained injuries, while more than 50 were slightly hurt in Saitama Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its heavy snow warnings across nine prefectures, but snowfall and rain continued in some areas through the morning.

Most sections on East Japan Railway’s Chuo Line and Ome Line that had been temporarily halted were back in operation by Tuesday afternoon.

According to JR East, six express trains were stuck at stations for over 10 hours overnight, forcing over 1,600 passengers to spend the night onboard. One was taken to hospital after feeling unwell.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines canceled around 30 domestic flights, mostly to or from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Many passengers in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station could be seen asking for refunds and changing to other train lines.

“The train was already canceled when I arrived at the station. Business negotiations will have to be postponed to another day,” said a 32-year-old woman who had planned to go to Kofu Station in Yamanashi Prefecture for work.

Through Monday evening, Maebashi in Gunma Prefecture recorded the highest amount of snowfall at 11 centimeters, while central Tokyo and the city of Saitama saw 8 cm each, according to the weather agency.