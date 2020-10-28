Security To Be Tightened During Loy Krathong Festival

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday they will step up maximum security as the country celebrates the annual Loy Krathong Festival on Oct. 31.

“With the ongoing protest in many provinces, it is vital that security measures must be heightened,” said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. “We need to remain vigil of ill-intentioned perpetrators who may cause harms to festival revelers.”

Safety measures will be imposed at landing piers along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and locations arranged for the public to float their Krathong (banana leaf vessels) on the water.

Safety equipment in response to an emergency will be prepared and the Marine Department will set up a command center at the department’s CCTV control room.

Service centers will be set up at five piers, usually crowded on the Loy Krathong day. Patrol boats will be deployed along the river.

Regional marine offices will work with the Royal Thai Navy to ensure safety during the festival in provinces.

Also included in the measures is the requirement to wear face masks should social distancing seem impossible.