Emergency Rule Extended Till January 2021 to Stem COVID Threat

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday approved the extension of an emergency decree for 45 days to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The extension will span through the New Year festival and an international badminton tournament, CCSA spokesman Kaweesi Visanuyothin confirmed.

Taweesin also said that the CCSA had also approved “in principle” a reduction of the 14-day quarantine period to 10 days.

The CCSA, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, has agreed to extend the emergency decree for another 45 days, from Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021, to facilitate the work of disease-control officials, confirmed Taweesin.

The extension of the decree was justified by the CCSA, said Taweesin, adding that should infections arise, the government can then make a swift decision under the decree to stem the outbreak.

