BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday urged the Thai people to strictly adhere to social distancing and other health guidelines against COVID-19 in celebrating the upcoming New Year season.

Anutin said the authorities will not stop people from organizing or participating in New Year celebrations and countdown events, but people will be required to strictly observe the COVID-19 restrictions.

The anti-pandemic measures call for all New Year revellers to have their body temperature checked for fever, wear face masks, wash their hands with alcoholic gel and literally keep a distance among themselves, the public health minister said.

Meanwhile, Anutin said authorities of the northeastern province Nakhon Ratchasima, where a big concert was held in vicinity of Khao Yai National Park over the weekend, are yet to take legal action against the concert organizers for extending the open air performances by eight hours.

Many of the concert’s audience failed to wear face masks and ignored the social distancing rule, according to the minister.