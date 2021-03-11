Leaky Roof at Government House to Be Fixed – for 6 Million Baht

BANGKOK — Thursday was the first day of repairs of a leaky roof at Government House – which will cost taxpayers a whopping 6 million baht.

Soldiers from the Post Engineer Department laid down tarps at Santi Maitri Building inside the Government House complex as the first step to fix the leaky ceiling.

The roof leaked while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking to the press after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Engineers said there was a problem with the grout lining between the building structure and the roof – which would take 6 million baht to fix.

A kilogram of grout can sell for as little as 20 baht to around 65 baht at home improvement shops.

In September, the newly-built Parliament House which cost 12 billion baht flooded due to water leaks and heavy rain.

