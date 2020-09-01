No Dry Country for Old Men: Flood Hits 12 Billion Baht Parliament

BANGKOK — It was not only rush hour commuters who found themselves troubled by Tuesday’s morning downpour – honorable senators also found their offices flooded.

Photos and videos widely shared on social media Tuesday morning show water bursting through a door in the newly built 12-billion baht Parliament House. Reporters at the scene said elevators also malfunctioned due to water leaks, while parts of the building’s ground floor were also flooded due to heavy rain.

Lower House sec-gen Sorasak Pienvej said the parliament was inundated because of a burst water pipe, and workers are trying to fix it at the moment.

He said no lawmaker was affected by the incident since it took place at the Senate wing of the building, which is currently under renovation. The senators and their staff are expected to move in this October.

The parliament building was initially expected to be completed in 2015, but construction was repeatedly delayed due to changes in design and land ownership disputes.

Only parts of the MP wing of the building and the two chambers where parliamentary sessions convene are currently in use.

Workers drain water from an elevator inside the parliament building.

Flooding at the parliament’s parking garage.

