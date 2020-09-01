The Jams to End All Jams: Storm Paralyzes Traffic Citywide

BANGKOK — Heavy rain throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning left much of Bangkok congested and flooded, adding to the woes of the rush hour.

Extra traffic police have been deployed along Silom, Rama 4, Rama 1, New Petchburi, Sukhumvit, Rama 9, Ramkhamhaeng, Petchkasem, and Lat Phrao roads, a police spokesman said.

Most motorways and highways leading into Bangkok are clogged with traffic stretching for kilometers.

The especially bad ones are Motorway 9, Chalong Rat, and Sirat expressway routes. To Bangkok’s north, roads in Pak Kret district in Nonthaburi is backed up for kilometers. Chaengwattana Road is currently at a virtual standstill while Lat Phrao Road also witnessed its own apocalypse.

Roads leading into Bangkok from Samut Prakan should be avoided, police said.

Even the first floor of Parliament is flooded, according to reporters at the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid driving during rush hour and to check one’s car’s gas levels before driving. Call 1197 for emergency assistance in Bangkok, or 1193 if outside of Bangkok.

Traffic along Chaengwattana Road on Sept. 1, 2020.

