Police Say Austrian Expat Falls to His Death on Phi Phi

KRABI — An Austrian general manager of a resort on Phi Phi Island appeared to have died in an accident during his hike in a forest, police said Thursday evening.

Florian Hallermann, 56, went missing on Sept. 11 after he was seen taking a walk along a beach on the island. His disappearance led police and rescue workers to launch a search operation, which came to an end when they found his body in a wooded area on Thursday.

Koh Phi Phi police chief Prasit Yodthong said preliminary investigation has established that Hallermann most likely fell to his death while he was hiking in the forest. Col. Prasit said the wounds found on Hallermann were consistent with falling injuries and his body was discovered close to a steep hillside trail.

There was also no sign of any robbery as Hallermann’s possessions were still with him, including his wallet, mobile watch, and mobile phone, Col. Prasit said.

Police also said they had obtained a CCTV footage that showed Hallermann walking alone with his backpack on Sept. 11 prior to his disappearance.

Local media reports say Hallermann worked as a general manager at Zeavola Resort on Phi Phi Island. Hallermann had lived in Thailand for many years, and he was well known and respected among the local communities, reports say. Hallermann left behind a widow, who is a Thai national.