OnlyFan Creator Arrested, Charged for Porn Content

BANGKOK — Police on Monday night arrested a 19-year-old adult video creator on pornography charges, following a threat to crack down on online materials considered to be obscene.

The suspect, known by her OnlyFans account name “Kainaoa,” was arrested at a hotel in Samut Prakan province. She was charged with making and distributing pornographic content for commercial purposes.

Her 20-year-old boyfriend, who also appeared in some of the explicit videos she posted online, was arrested on similar charges. They face up to three years in prison if found guilty.

The arrests came after senior police officials warned over the weekend that people who make obscene videos and photos in exchange for membership fees on websites like OnlyFans are liable to be prosecuted under pornography laws.

Deputy police spokesman Siriwat Deepor told reporters Monday that violators may also be charged with the Computer Crime Act, which outlaws distribution of pornographic materials on the internet.

Thai laws do not ban the possession of pornography that depicts individuals over the age of 18, though the creation, dissemination and monetizing of such materials is considered illegal.

Kainaoa was initially summoned to be questioned by police, but officers instead applied for an arrest warrant and apprehended her at the hotel she was staying.

Col. Siriwat said cybercrime police are investigating other OnlyFans creators, though he did not mention any individual by name.

The spokesman also encouraged any concerned citizens with information on people breaking the pornography laws to alert the police by dialing 199 or 1599, 24 hours a day.

In August, OnlyFans said it would ban sexually explicit content on its platform, but it soon reversed its policy following an outcry from creators and advocates for sex workers.