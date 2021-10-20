70% of Bangkokians Now Fully Vaxxed as City Readies for Reopening

BANGKOK — The inoculation campaign against COVID-19 has now covered more than two thirds of the capital’s population, deputy governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said.

As of Monday, 8.13 million Bangkok residents have received at least 1 dose of vaccine, with 5.43 million, or 70 percent of the population, having received both doses, according to the deputy governor. Officials expect to have fully vaccinated 80 percent of the capital’s residents by the end of the month, Sophon said.

The development came just as Bangkok authorities and businesses are gearing up to welcome back international tourists on Nov. 1, the date of the tourism reopening announced by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The authorities and private sector are planning to set up swab hubs and preparing for an influx of travellers. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, for instance, said its officials will set up testing stations outside the airport and come up with new strategies to avoid congestion and bottlenecking as international travellers arrive into Thailand.

According to data published by the government, there were 1,037 new infections reported in the capital yesterday, along with 10 additional deaths.

The TAT said it has been marketing aggressively to attract travellers in time for the reopening, focusing on long stay travellers, businessmen and investors, and the health wellness market.

The deputy governor of the TAT said there is significant demand for travel to Thailand and reopening Bangkok is the main entry point to welcome those travellers back into the country.

The agency said 250 million baht is predicted to be generated from now until the end of the year from meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions events.