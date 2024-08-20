Expat and Thai Neighbour Reconcile After Dog-Barking Dispute in Udon Thani

UDON THANI — A foreigner in Udon Thani, annoyed by a neighbour’s barking dog, nearly crashed his motorcycle into the neighbour’s fence and gave them the middle finger. Today, tourist police helped resolve the situation amicably.

On August 19, at a well-known housing estate in Nong Bua Subdistrict, Mueang District, Udon Thani Province, Ms. Nuamnuan, 45, filed a complaint with the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station. She reported that on August 18 at 9:36 PM, a foreign man named Mr. Franz rode a motorcycle, honked his horn, and hit her house gate, then gave an offensive hand gesture. She provided video evidence to the police.

The local police contacted Udon Thani Tourist Police for assistance. In the evening, they visited the scene and called Mr. Franz for mediation at the Thai woman’s house.

Nuamnuan criticized the foreigner for his aggressive behavior that damaged her gate. Mr. Franz offered to pay 1,000 baht for damages, but Nuamnuan disagreed, asking for 3,000 baht instead.

Franz negotiated down to 1,500 baht, with tourist police mediating. Both parties eventually agreed. Mr. Franz admitted his actions were due to frustration with the loud, uncontrolled barking dog but promised it wouldn’t happen again. Nuamnuan forgave him and accepted his promise.

The two parties shook hands in front of the police, agreeing to drop the matter and pledging to be good neighbours.

Nuamnuan told reporters that her dog never bites anyone and doesn’t leave the house without her. The dog barked loudly that night because the foreigner was trying to enter her property and shaking the gate while using foul language. She said the dog doesn’t usually bark unless provoked, but today’s conversation ended well.