Indian Man Found Dead in Pathum Thani Following Days of No Contact

PATHUM THANI — An Indian man staying in Pathum Thani Province last spoke to his wife in India in mid-August before going silent. He was later found deceased at his apartment.

On August 20, Khlong Luang Police Station received a report of an Indian man’s body found in a rented room, previously used as a restaurant, at the front of an apartment building on Chiang Rak Road, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani.

The deceased was identified as Jain, a 38-year-old Indian national, who had been dead for 3-4 days. He usually stayed on the 3rd floor of this building, but his body was found in a first-floor rental room with a hole in the ceiling, suggesting he may have jumped from the 9th floor.

Jain’s wife’s relatives informed through an interpreter that he had come to Thailand on August 12. His last phone call with his wife in India was on August 14 at around 10 p.m., where he loudly mentioned issues with his Thai business partner. After that, they couldn’t contact him.

The wife’s relatives traveled from India to Thailand to search for him at the apartment where he had been renting for over a year. On August 19, they couldn’t find him and reported to the Khlong Luang Police.

Recently, the apartment manager found the body in a rental room at the front of the building. CCTV footage showed Jain walking barefoot from the 3rd floor to the 9th floor via elevator on August 17 at around 10 PM, then disappearing.

According to relatives, Jain ran a building wiring business in India. They mentioned he had over 30,000 Thai Baht and 8,000 USD (totaling over 300,000 Thai Baht) with him when he traveled.

Police Lieutenant Anusorn Wiangsimat from Khlong Luang Police Station stated that officers have documented the scene and sent the body to Thammasat University Hospital for forensic examination. The deceased’s relatives have been invited for further questioning at the police station.

