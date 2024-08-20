Sydney Flights Resume, Thai AirAsia X Expands International Routes

BANGKOK — Thai AirAsia X is restarting direct flights from Don Mueang to Sydney and offering promotional fares starting at 5,990 Baht per trip.

On August 20, Thai AirAsia X announced the resumption of direct flights between Sydney and Bangkok (Don Mueang) with a frequency of 6 flights per week, starting from December 1, 2024. The airline is offering promotional fares for bookings made from August 19-25, for travel between December 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, available on AirAsia MOVE.

Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia X, stated that the year-end is a peak travel season, prompting the airline to reopen the direct route to Sydney, Australia. The flights will operate six times a week, every Monday, Tuesday (2 flights), Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, allowing passengers to fly further from Don Mueang Airport at value-for-money prices with assured quality service.

Additionally, the airline is increasing its fleet and flight frequencies on various routes to meet growing travel demand, especially to popular markets like Japan, South Korea, and China.

By the end of the year, Thai AirAsia X will increase flight frequencies to Tokyo (18 flights/week), Osaka (14 flights/week), Sapporo (7 flights/week), Nagoya (4 flights/week), Seoul (14 flights/week), Shanghai (7 flights/week), and Australia (starting December 1, 6 flights/week).

“Thai passengers from various regions such as Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai can conveniently use the Fly Thru service with Thai AirAsia X, connecting through Don Mueang to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya, Seoul, Shanghai, and Sydney.

This service is very convenient, allowing passengers to clear immigration and collect their luggage only once at their final destination. Thai AirAsia has prepared special promotional fares to help plan year-end travel,” Tassapon added.

The promotional fares for flights from Don Mueang to Sydney start at 5,990 baht per trip. For Fly Thru services from Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai (connecting through Don Mueang) to Sydney, all-inclusive fares start at 10,027 baht per trip.

Currently, Thai AirAsia X operates a fleet of 8 Airbus A330 aircraft and plans to increase this to 11 by the end of the year, with plans to add 3-5 more annually in line with growth and increasing travel demand. The airline currently flies from Bangkok to 7 destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Shanghai (China), and Sydney (Australia).

