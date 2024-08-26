Asian Couple Dies Together After Falling from Condo in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A shocking incident occurred in Bangkok where two people fell from a high-rise building and died simultaneously in Soi Udom Suk 15, Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Bang Na District.

Bang Na Police Station received a report at 5:00 PM on August 26 that an Asian couple had fallen from a condominium. Forensic officers, medical examiners from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, and volunteers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation arrived at the scene.

The incident took place at a 25-story residential building. Behind the building, the bodies of a husband and wife were found lying together. The first body was a male lying on his back, and nearby was a female body. Both had fallen from the balcony of their 23rd-floor room.

Prat Saengvichit, a legal condominium representative, said he was notified by a school van driver who was dropping off students at the condo and discovered the bodies behind the building. He found the bodies of a man and a woman lying across the middle of the road and called the police.

The investigation revealed that the deceased couple was staying in a room on the 23rd floor. The names and surnames of the tenants appeared to be Filipino, with Spanish-style multiple surnames.

CCTV footage showed that before the incident, the couple returned from outside and entered the elevator together. The woman was playing with her mobile phone when the man grabbed it from her. About 5-6 minutes later, both fell from the balcony of their room simultaneously. It’s possible that the man, after taking the phone, might have seen a message that angered him. When they entered the room, they likely had a severe argument leading to this tragic event