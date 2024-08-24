From Australian Suspect to Canadian Tourist Ends 7-Year Journey in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Immigration police investigators, through international cooperation, arrested Mr. Bradshaw, who was once an Australian suspect and had fled Thailand 7 years ago, when he reappeared in Bangkok as a Canadian tourist.

Investigators were informed by an informant about a foreign national with an outstanding arrest warrant staying in the Silom area, Bangrak district, Bangkok. Upon investigation, they found a foreign national matching the description of the wanted person, Mr. Bradshaw, 39, a Canadian citizen who had been granted a tourist visa exemption.

On August 24, 2024, therefore, they revealed themselves to arrest him. He confessed to being the same person wanted on a 2017 arrest warrant and stated that he had never been arrested for this case before.

In 2017, customs officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport inspected Bradshaw’s luggage, then an Australian citizen, as he was pushing his bag through the nothing-to-declare channel. They found more than 20 Apple iPhones, which he claimed he intended to resell for profit.

He was accused of customs evasion, which means the act of importing or exporting goods without paying duties, bringing in controlled imports, or moving goods in or out of Thailand without properly going through customs procedures. Anyone who violates this law faces maximum penalties: the smuggled goods will be confiscated, and the offender will be fined 4 times the value of the goods including taxes, or imprisoned for up to 10 years, or both fined and imprisoned.

At that time, officers charged him and handed him over to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for prosecution. However, while the case was still in court, Mr. Bradshaw left the country. Seven years later, he returned to Thailand and was finally arrested.

This time, officers informed him of his rights upon arrest. The suspect has contacted relatives or trusted individuals to notify them of his arrest at the first opportunity. The arresting officers then handed him over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

