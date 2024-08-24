Kyrgyz Boxer Faces Rape Charges in Phuket Spa Incident

PHUKET — A Kyrgyz boxer who visited Phuket for training was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a sauna shop employee.

On August 24, Chalong Police Station officers in Phuket arrested Mr. Sultan, age 28, of Kyrgyz nationality, a suspect in the rape of a female employee at a spa in Moo 3, Chalong Sub-district, Mueang Phuket District. He turned himself in at the police station after being contacted by the police.

According to the police report filed on August 21 by Miss A, age 19, the assaulted spa employee, the incident occurred on August 18 at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Sultan came in to use the ice bath service. Miss A prepared the ice for the customer and then returned to sit at the counter inside the shop.

Later, around 5:00 p.m., Mr. Sultan informed this female employee that he had finished using the room. She went to turn off the gas, with him following her, and he began to sexually harass her before attempting rape, but was unsuccessful. He walked out and used the Google Translate app to type, “Can’t continue due to back pain, and will come back the next day,” before ordering her, “Don’t tell anyone.”

After he left, Miss A decided to file a police report. Subsequently, forensic officers collected evidence at the scene and summoned Mr. Sultan to inform him of the charges and collect fingerprints for prosecution.

According to Criminal Code Section 276, whoever commits sexual intercourse with other person by threatening by any means, using force, exploiting a situation where that person is unable to resist, or causing that person to mistake him for another person, shall be punished with imprisonment of four to twenty years and fined of eighty thousand to four hundred thousand Baht.

However, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on August 24, the Kyrgyz male suspect was still posting pictures of himself training boxing as usual.

