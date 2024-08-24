WeChat and TikTok Used to Operate Illegal Tour Services in Thailand

PATTAYA — On August 24, the Tourist Police revealed that officers had arrested a foreigner for illegally operating a tour business without permission, as this action affects Thailand’s tourism industry.

While patrolling the parking area of Pattaya Floating Market along Sukhumvit Road, Moo 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province on August 22, officers noticed a Honda CRV arriving with three foreign tourists at 12:30 p.m..

The driver then led the three tourists to the ticket sales area for tour companies/guides to visit and shop within the Four Regions Floating Market. He provided them with stickers for market entry, gave instructions, and waited outside while the tourists entered.

At 2:20 p.m., the man returned to wait for the tourists. Police officers then approached and inspected the man exhibiting guide-like behavior. He was identified as Mr. Hao, 41, a Chinese national. His bag contained multiple receipts for entrance fees to various tourist attractions.

This behavior reinforced that Mr. Hao was acting as a tour guide, a profession reserved for Thai nationals and strictly prohibited for foreigners.

Mr. Hao confirmed that he was conducting this tour independently, without affiliation to any company. He charged 500 yuan per day for his guiding services, totaling 3,000 yuan (about 14,500 baht) for 6 days. Payments were made via WeChat, and tours were booked through TikTok.

This action constitutes operating a tour business without permission. Police officers informed him of the charges. As the arrestee couldn’t speak or understand Thai, an interpreter was used to inform him that he had committed offenses of:

Operating a tour business without permission from the registrar. Acting as a tour guide without a license from the registrar. Working as a foreigner without a work permit or working beyond permitted rights (as a tour guide) according to the Royal Decree on Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment.

The police then transferred him to Nong Prue Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, advised the public and tourists to book tours with licensed tour operators. Licensed operators must provide:

A tour guide job order with details including the tour operator’s name, license number, tour duration, fees, transportation details, destinations, accommodation, and number of guides. Tour guides must present this to officials upon request. Online job orders that can be verified immediately are convenient for both operators and officials, preventing loss or claims of forgetting the document. Licensed tour guides for trips with tourists (tour guiding is a profession reserved for Thai nationals; foreigners cannot work as tour guides). Accident insurance for tourists and guides during the trip. The public can report any violations to the Tourist Police Hotline 1155 or local Tourist Police stations 24/7.

