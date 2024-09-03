Brother’s Friend Arrested in Murder of Cambodian Female Worker in Lopburi

LOPBURI — Police officers in Lopburi province, central Thailand, have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Cambodian female worker just one day after the investigation began. The suspect confessed to the crime and was identified as a friend of the victim’s brother, with whom he had been in a dispute.

On September 3, the investigative team from Pattana Nikhom Police Station in Lopburi solved the case of the murder of a 30-year-old Cambodian woman, Ms. Mab, who was found by her sister on September 2 at Amornrat Dormitory, near B Food Company, Moo 5, Chong Sarika Subdistrict, Pattana Nikhom District, Lopburi Province.

Preliminary autopsy results showed the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face, as well as what appeared to be knife wounds, severely disfiguring her face.

Later, forensic police found a kitchen knife about 12 inches long in the forest adjacent to a sugarcane field behind the house where the incident occurred. This knife is believed to be the murder weapon used to kill Ms. Mab. Blood-stained shoes and clothes were also found discarded in a trash bin in the same area.

These items were taken for fingerprint analysis, which led to a lead suggesting that the perpetrator was a worker from the same factory as the victim, named Angsorn, a Cambodian national who had fled after the incident.

The police traced Angsorn to a rented room in a dormitory in Soi 12-13, Chong Sarika Subdistrict, in the same district, where they arrested him. Initially, Angsorn denied involvement, but when presented with incriminating evidence, he confessed.

He stated that he had not initially intended to kill the victim but had come to see Ms. Mab’s brother, with whom he had had several disputes. When he didn’t find the brother, he got into an argument with Ms. Mab while drunk.

He claimed that she grabbed a kitchen knife to attack him, and in anger, he wrestled the knife away and used it to fatally wound Ms. Mab. Afterward, he disposed of the knife, clothes, and shoes behind the dormitory and fled on his motorcycle back to his own room before being arrested.

He was sent to Pattana Nikhom Police Station to be charged with murder.

