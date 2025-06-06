Thai Authorities Order Sri Racha Park to Cancel Tiger Walking Activities

BANGKOK — Following viral videos showing a shocking incident where a tiger pounced on an Indian tourist during a photo session at a Tiger Park in Thailand, which was widely reported by Indian media, Thailand’s Department of National Parks has now ordered the tiger park to ban its tiger walking activities.

The viral clip that circulated online was initially reported to have occurred in Phuket Province, prompting Tiger Park and Tiger Kingdom Phuket to issue statements clarifying that the incident did not occur at their facilities. They have outlined their comprehensive safety protocols and animal welfare policies in response to the confusion.

On June 6, Attapon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, provided details that the incident actually occurred at a tiger zoo in Sri Racha District, Chonburi Province, on May 26. He ordered department officials to inspect the area following the incident, beginning May 31.

🚨🇮🇳An Indian tourist was viciously attacked by a tiger he tried to take a photo with. pic.twitter.com/O29mfV8lej — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) June 2, 2025

The facility is operated by Sri Racha Crocodile Farm and Products Co., Ltd., which holds proper operating permits valid until May 26, 2028.

During the inspection, officials found that the zoo was operating normally for tourists. The incident occurred at an area called “Mini Tiger Topia,” where tourists can experience close encounters with tigers in a simulated natural forest environment through tiger walking activities.

According to staff interviews, a group of three Indian tourists visited together. One of them participated in the tiger walking activity, which was nearing its end when the tourist wanted to take photos. The tiger handler instructed the tourist to sit down for photos, but while sitting, the tourist embraced the tiger’s back, petted its head, and played with the animal.

This caused the tiger to turn and look at the tourist. The handler used a baton and pulled the chain to redirect the tiger’s attention forward, but this startled the tiger, causing it to pounce on the tourist. All tiger handlers then worked to separate the tiger from the tourist.

The entire incident lasted only 5-6 seconds. Staff immediately transported the tourist to Phyathai Hospital’s emergency department, where he stayed overnight with minor leg injuries resembling dog bites.

He then returned to India, with the tiger zoo covering all medical expenses and flight costs totaling 202,046 baht ($6,175), broken down as follows: medical treatment (126,546 baht), return flights for three people to India (30,000 baht), and ongoing medical care in India including wound cleaning and vaccinations (45,500 baht).

The Department of National Parks has ordered the tiger zoo to permanently cancel such activities and enhance safety equipment for both tourists and staff, including electric batons. The facility must also install additional warning signs and provide detailed explanations to ensure tourist safety, while increasing the number of tiger handlers to prevent inappropriate behavior.

Tiger parks in Thailand often face opposition from animal rights groups, including WWF Thailand, which disagrees with the captivity, breeding, or use of wild animals in unnatural activities.

_________

